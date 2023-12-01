COP-28 Summit: After engagements with world leaders, climate action initiatives, PM Modi wraps up UAE visit

Dubai [UAE], December 1 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wrapped up his day-long visit to the UAE after successfully attending the World Climate Action Summit of the Conference of Parties-28.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the PM's visit was defined by fruitful engagements with global leaders and path-breaking initiatives for accelerating global climate action.

During his UAE visit, PM Modi noted that climate change has had an immense impact on the countries in the Global South.

The PM said that to fulfil the aspirations of the Global South, climate finance and technology are essential.

The prime minister underlined that countries in the Global South, including India, have a smaller role to play in climate change but the impact of climate change on them is immense.

"We all know that countries in the Global South, including India, have had less of a role to play in climate change. But the impact of climate change on them is immense. Despite a lack of resources, these countries are committed to climate action," the Prime Minister said at the COP28 Presidency's session on Transforming Climate Finance today.

"In order to fulfil the aspirations of the Global South, climate finance and technology are essential," he said.

COP28 is being held from November 28-December 12 under the Presidency of the UAE in Dubai.

The World Climate Action Summit is the high-level segment of the 28th Conference of Parties (COP-28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

This is PM Modi's third appearance at the World Climate Action Summit after his visits to Paris in 2015 and Glasgow in 2021.

During the PM's UAE visit, India and Sweden announced the launch of the Leadership Group for Industry Transition 2.0 (LeadIT 2.0) in Dubai.

The PM said the initiative will have three focuses. "First, inclusive and just industrial transition. Second, co-development and transfer of low-carbon technology; and third support for emerging technology. To make all this possible, we are also launching the India-Sweden industrial transformation platform. I have full belief that we will write a new green growth story for the generation to come," PM Modi said.

PM Modi, along with Sweden's PM Ulf Kristersson, President of Mozambique Filipe Jacinto Nyusi and European Council president Charles Michel, launched the web portal of the Green Credits Programme at the COP28 World Climate Action Summit in Dubai.

"The manner in which we give importance to our Health Card in life, we have to similarly start thinking in the context of environment. We will have to see what is to be done to add positive points to Earth's Health Card. I think this is what Green Credit is," PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, in a special gesture by the UAE, PM Modi was given the honour of speaking at the Ceremonial Opening of COP28. Others speaking were COP28 President Sultan Jaber and the UNFCCC Executive Secretary.

PM Modi said that India is among the few countries which are on course to meet Intended Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) as part of efforts to combat climate change and proposed that the country will host COP33 in 2028.

"India is committed to UN Framework for Climate Change process. That is why, from this stage, I propose to host COP33 Summit in India in 2028," PM Modi said in his remarks at the opening ceremony of High-level segment of COP28 being hosted by UAE.

He said India has presented an excellent example of the balance between ecology and economy before the world.

"Despite India being home to 17 per cent of population of the world, its contribution to Global Carbon Emissions is less than 4 per cent. India is one of those few economies of the world that is on the path to meet NDC targets," he said.

PM Modi on Friday met UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the COP-28 Summit.

The PM congratulated the UAE President for successfully hosting the COP-28 Summit. He also thanked the President for co-hosting the high-level event on the Green Climate Programme (GCP) at COP-28.

Both leaders reviewed their wide-ranging and vibrant bilateral ties. They also exchanged views on the Israel-Hamas conflict, as per a release issued by the Prime Minister's office. PM Modi also invited the UAE President to the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, to be held in India next month.

"PM @narendramodi met UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of #COP28 WCAS in Dubai," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi wrote on 'X'.

"The leaders reviewed bilateral ties and exchanged views on Israel-Hamas conflict. PM congratulated His Highness for successfully hosting #COP28 and thanked him for co-hosting the high-level event on Green Climate Programme at #COP28. PM also invited him for the Vibrant Gujarat Summit to be held next month in India," Bagchi said.

PM Modi on Friday also met Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson on the sidelines of COP-28, the two discussed various facets of bilateral ties including defence, R&D, trade and investment and climate cooperation.

The PM in his meeting with Swiss President Alain Berset, discussed ways to further deepen India-Switzerland partnership including in areas of trade and investment, technology, health, education, IT, tourism and people-to-people ties.

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Dubai.

The PM also met his Barbados counterpart Mia Amor Mottley.

"Happy to have met Barbados PM @miaamormottley during the COP28 Summit. Island nations face unique vulnerabilities to climate change, highlighting the urgent need for global cooperation to address these challenges and build resilience together," he said.

