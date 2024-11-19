COP 29: India calls for climate justice, urges developed nations to provide carbon space for Global South

Baku (Azerbaijan), November 19 : India on Tuesday emphasised the urgent need for developed countries to take leadership in mitigating climate change and providing adequate carbon space for developing nations, highlighting the disproportionate financial burden on the Global South.

Delivering the national statement at the COP 29 summit in Baku, Minister of State for Environment, Kirti Vardhan Singh called for ambitious, clear climate finance decisions, stressing that the evolving needs of developing countries must be addressed to ensure sustainable development and poverty eradication.

Singh pointed out that the historically high carbon emission pathways of developed nations have left very little room for the Global South to grow within the carbon budget. "Our growth trajectories for fulfilling the primary needs of sustainable development and poverty eradication cannot be compromised," he said.

He further emphasised that, despite the Global South's minimal contribution to the problem, countries in this region continue to bear significant financial burdens due to climate actions for mitigation and the losses caused by climate change. "This severely limits our capacity to meet our developmental needs," Singh added.

He also stressed the importance of climate justice in the decision-making process at COP29. "The decisions on NCQG must be ambitious and unambiguous, taking into consideration the evolving needs and priorities of the developing countries," Singh asserted.

Singh highlighted the urgency of the upcoming round of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), due next year, warning that the breach of carbon space could become imminent towards the end of this critical decade. "It is imperative that the developed countries show leadership in mitigation actions, as required under the Paris Agreement, by not just advancing their net-zero targets but providing enough carbon space for developing countries like ours to develop," he said.

India's climate efforts were also highlighted, with Singh noting that India has exceeded its 2015 Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) on emission intensity reduction and renewable energy generation. "India's renewable energy capacity has nearly tripled from its 2014 levels, and we are on course to achieve the 500 GW target by 2030," he said.

Singh also called for the establishment of new, ambitious climate finance goals to meet the evolving needs of developing countries. "The decisions must be ambitious and unambiguous, taking into consideration the evolving needs and priorities of the developing countries, and their commitment to sustainable development and eradication of poverty," he added.

At COP29, Singh emphasised the urgency of ensuring that the next round of NDCs, due for submission next year, take into account the crucial need for carbon space and financial support for developing countries. "What we decide here will determine the course of history," Singh concluded, urging all countries to work with determination towards making COP29 meaningful and impactful in its outcomes.

India has also continued its leadership on the global stage with initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, and the Global Biofuel Alliance. Singh reaffirmed India's commitment to cooperating fully for a successful COP29 and ensuring that the outcomes reflect the urgent needs of developing nations in the fight against climate change.

