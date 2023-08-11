COP28, Coursera partner to expand access to climate literacy education for global youth

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 11 (ANI/WAM): The COP28 Presidency has teamed up with Coursera, a global online learning platform, to provide 5,000 free licenses for a curated programme of climate-focused online courses and certificate programmes in a joint announcement on International Youth Day.

In line with COP28’s commitment to inclusion as the foundation of its Presidency, the partnership will empower young people through education and capacity-building opportunities to meaningfully contribute to climate decision-making processes.

The programme of more than 100 courses covers a range of topics essential for climate literacy across mitigation, adaptation, finance, and loss and damage.

The distribution of these licenses will be facilitated through UNFCCC constituencies, the University Climate Network comprising 24 UAE-based universities and higher education institutions, and various youth activist groups.

Commenting on the initiative, Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development and COP28 Youth Climate Champion, stated, "Young people have repeatedly raised that capacity building is a key priority for their meaningful participation during our global youth consultations. This partnership responds to that clearly identified need. COP28 and Coursera's collaboration on climate education demonstrates our commitment to empower the younger generation and foster their active involvement in tackling the global climate crisis."

"Coursera is honoured to partner with COP28 in the fight against climate change. Through education, we aim to empower thousands of young people to learn about climate issues and play a role in shaping sustainable solutions. This partnership reflects our commitment to making climate literacy accessible to all and nurturing a generation that will lead us toward a sustainable future," said Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO of Coursera.

The Youth Climate Champion is a new role introduced by the COP28 Presidency, aimed at mainstreaming youth participation and voice in the COP process while mobilizing substantive youth policy inputs and outcomes.

As part of the COP28 two-week thematic programme, 8 December is dedicated to ‘Youth, Children, Education and Skills’. The day will spotlight the need to empower children and youth with clear, defined and accessible opportunities to be a part of climate solutions proposed at every level.

The Youth Climate Champion’s strategy for youth climate engagement is centred on four pillars: enhancing participation, inclusion and representation of youth in climate processes; empowering youth’s capacity to contribute to decision-making through education opportunities; amplifying the voices and proposals of youth; and spurring greater youth-led climate action. (ANI/WAM)

