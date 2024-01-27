COP28 Higher Committee meets to discuss game-changing UAE-led global climate summit

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 27 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Higher Committee for COP28 UAE, convened members to discuss the implementation of the UAE Consensus, delivery on commitments and pledges and to ensure continuity of the UAE's legacy.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed stated, "COP28 was a historic event and with the UAE Consensus and through the Action Agenda we delivered a groundbreaking text that offers tangible, actionable solutions to climate change. We can't lose momentum. We need to carry this promise into action."

"When the UAE took on the Presidency of COP28, our goal was clear; we wanted to host a COP that was game-changing, inspirational and transformative. We aimed to fulfil past commitments and set new ambitions, achieving this through building trust and the UAE's dedication. There is no doubt that the COP28 Presidency did this and showed the world that the UAE is a place where people can come together and unite around a common goal," he said.

Sheikh Abdullah lauded the legacy of the Founding Father the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in preserving the environment, from which the COP28 presidency inspired its vision and followed in its footsteps.

He also expressed his appreciation to all participants in the conference from the federal, national and private sectors for their contributions and positive cooperation.

The UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs also thanked the members of the Higher Committee, noting that COP28 set a new global standard that strengthens the UAE's ability to host and manage the most important international conferences with the highest levels of excellence.

During the meeting, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Deputy Chairman of the Committee, and President of the COP28 emphasised that the historic success of COP28 was the result of the forward-looking vision of the UAE's leadership and its firm commitment to building a sustainable future for the country and the world.

He also thanked Sheikh Abdullah for his guidance, diligence and follow-up and highlighted that the success of COP28 was a result of the leadership's unwavering commitment to a sustainable future, the outstanding work of the Higher committee members and the whole national effort that helped produce a historic, global event.

He praised Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the Education and Human Resources Council and Chairperson of the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation (SHF), for her role in supervising the preparations and arrangements for hosting the conference and providing a unique experience for visitors.

The committee, under her leadership, took all necessary supportive measures to achieve the high standards expected from the world, implementing innovative plans for construction and logistics design that empowered all participants to unite efforts, work together, and achieve success.

He also commended the role of the Media Committee of the conference, led by Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which highlighted the UAE's experience in future planning, economic development, and building a qualitative model for sustainable development.

He also praised the distinguished role and commendable efforts of the Protocol Committee headed by Mohammed Abdullah Al Junaibi, and the Security and Operations Committee headed by Talal Belhoul Al Falasi.

The COP28 UAE Higher Committee, comprising ministers and government officials representing all sectors, has worked collaboratively to coordinate nationwide efforts and deliver a successful climate summit.

Over the past year, committee members received regular updates on the vision for COP28, including detailed information on accommodation, logistics, protocol, security, and event managementcritical elements that delivered a world-class experience.

Over the two weeks of COP28, around 85,000 people attended various events in the 'Blue Zone' - 156 Heads of State and Government, 22 leaders of international organisations, over 780 ministers, 500 mayors, over 50,000 students and thousands of other key stakeholders, including parliamentarians, youth, businesses, philanthropies, civil society, and Indigenous Peoples.

In the 'Green Zone', there were over 500,000 visits with people attending numerous events hosted by the Presidency and partners.

At COP28, through the UAE Consensus, global leaders agreed an unprecedented commitment to transition away from fossil fuels "in an orderly and equitable manner", alongside a goal to triple renewable energy and capacity and double energy efficiency by 2030.

Leaders also agreed to an aim to reduce methane and other non-CO2 gases, end deforestation by 2030 and ensure that all future COPs have a Youth Climate Champion.

During the summit world leaders created, operationalised and began to capitalise the Loss and Damage Fund, which will help climate vulnerable countries adapt to the impacts of climate change and has secured USD 792million in pledges to date.

These outcomes, which were politically negotiated, were matched with an Action Agenda, that engaged global leaders, business leaders, civil society, youth and Indigenous Peoples. As part of this agenda over 52 oil and gas companies, representing 40 percent of production, endorsed the 'Oil and Gas Charter' which will see them target net zero emissions by 2030.

The agenda saw USD 85 billion pledged in new financial commitments - which includes the launch of the UAE's ALTERRA Fund, the world's largest catalytic private investor. The fund was launched with USD 30 billion in funding and will seek to mobilise USD 250 billion to drive positive climate action globally.

The agenda also delivered significant outcomes on adaptation, including pledges from 159 countries on food and agriculture and on climate and health, endorsed by 144 countries - these declarations were the first of their kind.

In addition, a pledge on renewables and energy efficiency was endorsed by 132 countries. In total eleven pledges and declarations were launched and received historic reports which will galvanize practical adaptive and mitigating responses to climate changes and protect the most vulnerable.

The COP28 Presidency continues its focus on the implementation of the UAE Consensus, delivery on commitments and pledges and to ensure continuity of the UAE's legacy.

The UAE Higher Committee members include Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development; Mohammed Abdullah Al Junaibi, Chairman of Federal Protocol and Strategic Narrative Authority; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Head of International Affairs Office at the Presidential Court; Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

Members also include Lieutenant-General Talal Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Director-General of the State Security Department at Dubai Police; Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of the Abu Dhabi Police; Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); Rashid Saeed Al Ameri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Presidential Court for Government Coordination Sector; Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior; Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and Jamal Mohammed Al Hosani, representative of the Supreme Council for National Security.

Also in attendance were Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office, and Sultan Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor