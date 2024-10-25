"Correct time to get involved in India's growth story": PM Modi at Asia-Pacific Conference

New Delhi [India], October 25 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's growth and stated, "This is the time and correct time to get involved in India's growth story," during his address at the 18th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business 2024 in New Delhi.

PM Modi emphasised the potential for a fruitful partnership between the two nations and affirmed, "When India's dynamism and Germany's precision meet, when Germany's engineering and India's innovation meet and when Germany's technology and India's talent meet, it ensures a better future for the world, including the Indo-Pacific."

"You all are in the business world and you have the mantra of 'When we meet, we mean business," he added.

Highlighting India's culture and cuisine, he stated, "But coming to India isn't about business only. If you don't give time to India's culture, cuisine and shopping, you'll miss many things. I assure you, you'll be happy and back home, your family will be happier."

PM Modi outlined India's growth pillars at the conference and also emphasises the pivotal role of AI, which stands for Artificial Intelligence and 'Aspirational India' as described by PM Modi in the conference.

"India stands on the four strong pillars of democracy, demography, demand and data. Talent, technology, innovation and infrastructure are the tools of India's growth," he said.

"To drive them all, one strong force is there in IndiaAI Aspirational India and Artificial Intelligencethis double power is there in India... India is working on the needs of the future world," he added.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is in India on a two-day state visit for the 7th Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC), a biannual meeting involving ministers from both countries.

Earlier, PM Modi met with the German Chancellor at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg official residence in New Delhi.

The IGC is a whole-of-government framework under which Ministers from both sides hold discussions in their respective areas of responsibility and report on the outcome of their deliberations to the Prime Minister and Chancellor.

