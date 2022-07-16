Counter-terrorism officer shot dead in Pakistan's Kharan

Unidentified men in Pakistan shot dead a counter-terrorism officer in the Kharan district of Balochistan, while he was on his way back home, local media reported.

He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries after battling for his life for hours.

According to Dawn, the sources in the Counterterrorism Department (CTD) said that Pakistan's Kharan district officer Eid Mohammad was shot at Naurozabad bypass near his home.

"The gunmen opened fire using automatic weapons, critically injuring the officer. The deceased officer received multiple bullet injuries and was shifted to Divisional Headquarters Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries," the sources added.

CTD Kharan's Station House Officer (SHO) Abdullah said, "The assailants fled the scene soon after the incident."

"It seems to be a targeted killing," another police official said. However, no individual or group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, the Dawn reported.

The police further said that the department was investigating the case.

Police told that the victim was a senior police officer who also served as SHO in Kharan and Dalbandin for several years, Dawn reported.

The body of the deceased officer was handed over to the heirs after a medico-legal examination.

( With inputs from ANI )

