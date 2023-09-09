"Crafts became an essential component...": G20 Special Secy Muktesh Pardeshi

New Delhi [India], September 9 : The G20 Special Secretary Muktesh Pardeshi on Saturday highlighted the rich cultural heritage of India and said that crafts became an essential component of the G20 journey under India's presidency.

"...Crafts became an essential component of our G 20 journey. PM (Prime Minister Narendra Modi)said that we have to boost 'One District, One Product' in the country. They received the boost through G 20 meetings. There was an exhibition and sale of this scale and the gifting in last one year was through 'One District, One Product' catalogue. When Summit was about to be held in Delhi, we thought of presenting a picture of the entire India here - give opportunity to every region, every state. You can see that most of the regions and states of the country are participating. There are several live counters too. I saw a Mithila painter - this was the view of a folk artist on Chandrayaan. How a folk artist is displaying our scientific achievement through her art - this has been shown," said Pardeshi.

The One District One Product (ODOP) program, an initiative under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, aims at manifesting the vision of the Prime Minister to make the country and its people self-reliant by fostering balanced regional development across all districts of the country. The program selects, brands, and promotes one unique product from each district, showcasing the diverse range of products across the country which encompasses various sectors, including handlooms and handicrafts.

The G20 Special Secretary said that the G20 summit is opening market doors for Indian artisans as delegates and media persons from multiple countries are visiting the crafts bazaar organized at Bharat Mandapam.

He said, "Besides the G 20 meeting, they (foreign delegates) can purchase a few things from here and take it back as a memento. In this way, publicity of crafts is taking place and the market potential is widening."

He also recognized the positive role of media in promoting the culture and crafts and said the delegates would see a glimpse of the entire India at the crafts bazaar.

He said, “When all of us have gathered under one roof, we are seeing so many art & craft forms. They received the opportunity at the same place. International tourists and visitors are coming here. Besides shopping, this is also the time for social media. It is facilitating publicity. Every stall has its character. If a delegate comes here, they will have a glimpse of the entire India at Craft Bazaar in Delhi. This was our idea and this has been successful."

India is hosting the G20 Leaders Summit at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on September 9-10. World leaders have started arriving in India to attend the G20 Summit.

This is the first time that the G20 Summit is taking place under India’s presidency. Formed in 1999, the G20 was set up to maintain global financial stability by incorporating middle-income countries.

India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country. The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

A G20 Leaders’ declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the G20 Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings. The next G20 presidency is going to be taken over by Brazil in 2024, followed by South Africa in 2025.

