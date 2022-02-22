Credit Suisse account holders came from countries hit by Arab Spring protests

New Delhi, Feb 22 The Arab Spring drew enormous scrutiny to the wealth Arab elites had stashed abroad. A leak of bank data reveals how figures linked to regimes in Egypt, Libya, Syria, Jordan, and elsewhere held hundreds of millions at Credit Suisse before and after the uprising.

Credit Suisse customers included heads of state, royal families, ministers, spy chiefs, and government-connected businessmen from across the Arab world, the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor