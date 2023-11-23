Cricket Sharad Kelkar’s favourite sport

Mumbai, Nov 23 Actor Sharad Kelkar, who is gearing up for his upcoming sports drama, ‘Slum Golf’, has shared that cricket is his favourite sport, and he quite often plays the game.

‘Slum Golf’ follows a teen's journey from the slum lanes of Mumbai to achieving his dreams. The show portrays the life of a young, determined boy, Pawan who lives in Mumbai slums and despite the hardships, he follows his dreams and ultimately wins at life.

Talking about his favourite sport, the actor said: “I'll be very honest and brutal, I play cricket a lot and I'm very open about it.I have grown up playing the game with my father and even today I will not think before saying that I would choose over any other game.”

The show stars Sharad Kelkar in the role of a coach to Mayur More, who plays Pawan Nagre, and Arjan Singh Aujla, who essays Gaurav.

Talking about his character from the series, Sharad shared: “Pawan Nagre works as a caddie in a club, Gautam Rane, who is my character, is a coach in the same club. Gautam Rane has a very disturbed family life, but also has a passion for teaching golf to his students. In his life, two extremely different students arrive: Pawan Nagare, who comes from the slums, and Gaurav, the secretary's son.”

He added, “Both of these students hail from two different worlds. Gautam Rane struggles to train both of them at the same time with different psychology, and what challenges Pawan or Gaurav are dealing with in their personal lives. He has to evaluate effectively, and it turns out to be a very complicated world for him, and how he deals with it is his responsibility.”

Created by Temple Bells Films and directed by Sujay Dahake, ‘Slum Golf’ is streaming on Amazon miniTV.

