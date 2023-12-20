‘Crime Aaj Kal’ Season 2 will compel viewers to ponder upon reality: Pratik Gandhi

Mumbai, Dec 20 Actor Pratik Gandhi, who is set to host the second season of the crime anthology series ‘Crime Aaj Kal’ has shared that the issues raised in the show will leave viewers to ponder upon the reality and facts.

The series explores gripping criminal cases through the lens of youngsters, with detailed sequences of events woven together to shed light on the crimes happening in society. With the show, Pratik will attempt to raise awareness among viewers about the crimes happening in their neighbourhood and how they can safeguard themselves.

“The resounding success of ‘Crime Aaj Kal’ Season 1 sets a high standard, presenting a challenge for me to match in Season 2. The concept of this anthology is very interesting yet informative and thought-provoking,” Pratik said.

“The issues that are being raised through each storyline will leave viewers to ponder upon the reality and facts, leaving them at the edge of their seats to find the truth alongside me in every episode. I hope that the audience will enjoy the second season and shower their love and support as they did for the first season.”

Produced by Optimystix Entertainment and directed by Subbu Iyer, ‘Crimes Aaj Kal’ Season 2 will drop on Amazon miniTV on December 22.

