Criminal Investigation Bureau dismantles fraud ring in Central Taiwan

Taichung [Taiwan], January 25 : Taiwan's Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) recently dismantled a fraud ring based in Taichung, which had been targeting victims in Japan, Taiwan News reported.

The ring allegedly defrauded Taiwanese and Chinese nationals residing or traveling in Japan by impersonating Chinese security officials.

The CIB launched an investigation after receiving tips about the fraud activities. The criminals reportedly posed as Chinese customs or security officers, demanding payments under the guise of fines or fees for contraband found in shipments.

In mid-December, the bureau arrested four individuals, including a 32-year-old man surnamed Tseng, who was identified as the leader of the operation. Tseng, along with three accomplices surnamed Ji, Chang, and Hong, coordinated the operation by impersonating officials and communicating with victims from Japan, reported Taiwan News.

During the operation, the CIB seized mobile phones and other equipment from three different locations. Among the items recovered was a police uniform resembling those worn by China's Ministry of Public Security officers, which the suspects used to deceive victims into believing they were dealing with legitimate authorities.

The scam targeted individuals in Japan who had family or friends in China. The fraudsters contacted victims, claiming they had discovered contraband in mail shipments from Japan to China. They pressured victims into paying fines or additional fees to avoid prosecution or deportation. Some victims later contacted authorities in Taiwan after discovering that their money had been transferred to Taiwanese bank accounts, not Chinese ones, raising suspicion about the legitimacy of the demands.

Tseng and his three accomplices are currently in detention, with their case forwarded to the Taichung District Prosecutors Office for further investigation, Taiwan News reported.

The CIB continues to track down potential connections related to this fraud ring operating across borders.

