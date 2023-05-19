Crisis in Afghanistan on rise due to successive droughts, surge in humanitarian needs: Red Cross

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 19 : Successive droughts and a surge in humanitarian needs in Afghanistan in different sectors have resulted in an increase in the current crisis in the war-stricken country, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said in a new report, according to TOLOnews.

Expressing concern over the situation of the Afghan people, the Red Cross in its report revealed that two-thirds of the country already has humanitarian needs in 2023.

Less than half of the 80 million Swiss Francs asked in aid have been granted, according to the report. Analysts warned that if important steps are not made to solve these problems, the situation would get worse, TOLOnews reported.

"Humanitarian aid in the past two years is not effective for our economy and it's still not effective for our economy," said Mahboubullah Mohammadi, an analyst, according to the Afghan news agency.

Some Kabul citizens said that they had experienced numerous economic difficulties as a result of recent developments in the nation.

As per TOLOnews, Malang, who supports a family of seven in Kabul alone, claimed he "has not received any aid" up to this point, and the situation continues to become worse under the Taliban regime in the country.

"I am faced with a challenging situation. I have not received a penny from any organization," said Malang.

According to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, there are now 28.3 million people in Afghanistan who are in need, many of them are women and children.

Years of conflict, poverty, and the broken and donation-based economy have forced ordinary people to suffer acute hunger and food shortage.

Since the return of the Taliban to power in Afghanistan in 2021, the economy has failed to recover, keeping millions of people on the verge of starvation. Since the Taliban seized power in August 2021, the cash aid shipped to Afghanistan has exceeded all limits.

