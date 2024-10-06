Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi arrives in Norway on official visit

Oslo [Norway], October 6 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has arrived in Norway on an official visit.

During the visit, Sheikh Khaled will hold meetings with Haakon Magnus, Crown Prince of Norway, and Jonas Gahr Store, Prime Minister of Norway.

The discussions will explore ways to further enhance cooperation across key sectors and highlight new opportunities for collaboration between the UAE and Norway.

A UAE delegation is accompanying Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during his official visit, including Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, Executive Managing Director of Mohamed bin Zayed Fund for Nature - Presidential Court; and Fatima Khamis Al Mazrouei, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Norway. (ANI/WAM)

