Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to begin official visit to Norway on Sunday

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 5 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, is to begin an official visit to Norway on Sunday.

During the visit, he will meet Haakon Magnus, Crown Prince of Norway, and Jonas Gahr Store, Prime Minister of Norway, to explore advancing collaboration across new, developing and high-growth sectors that benefit both countries and their people. (ANI/WAM)

