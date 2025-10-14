"Crucial to implement Trump's peace plan for Gaza," says UK PM

London [UK], October 14 : UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday expressed relief at the release of hostages from Hamas' captivity.

Starmer called for the immediate implementation of US President Donald Trump's peace plan in Gaza.

"I share the deep feeling of relief as Avinatan Or and other hostages are released today. But this is also a stark reminder of the treatment that he has been subject to at the hands of Hamas, and the atrocities that shook the world two years ago. Having met his family, I know that no one can truly understand the torture and agony they suffered for two drawn out years and my thoughts are with them. My thoughts are also with the family of Yossi Sharabi, who are still waiting for news," his statement read.

https://x.com/Keir_Starmer/status/1977682277011427739

"I reiterate my thanks for the tireless diplomatic efforts of the United States, Egypt, Qatar and Turkiye. It is now crucial that we work together to implement President Trump's peace plan for Gaza, and that will be my focus in Egypt today. Commitment to this plan from all parties will be essential to ending the war and building the foundations for a sustainable path to a long-term peace. The UK will support the crucial next stage of talks to ensure the implementation of the peace plan," the statement added.

Trump said that mediators' shared commitment to the 20-point peace plan he outlined for Gaza will be the "crucial foundation" for a "great, glorious and lasting peace".

He said efforts are already underway to agree on how to implement the later stages of that plan, which calls for Israel to withdraw from Gaza in stages and for Hamas to hand over its weapons. He said the focus in Gaza must now be on "restoring the basics of a good life" through massive reconstruction, which "a lot of money" has been committed towards, Al Jazeera reported.

But he said "Gaza's reconstruction also requires that it be demilitarised and that a new, honest police force... be allowed to create a safe condition for the people" there.

