Curtain raiser for Investor Connect to bring startups, investors held in B'luru

Bengaluru, June 17 A curtain raiser event for Investor Connect to bring together startups and investors was held in Bengaluru on Saturday.

BHIVE workspace in partnership with India Startup Foundation hosted the curtain raiser event.

J.A. Chowdary, Chairperson and Convenor of India Startup Foundation, said: "With a vision to reimagine the startup landscape in India, we are committed to empowering entrepreneurs and fostering a fledgling startup community that will enable them to unleash their full potential.

"The concept of Investor Connect is curated in a manner that allows freewheeling chats with fellow startup founders and investors and engaging fireside chats to touch upon the trend topics such as GTM strategy, customer acquisition, and handling economic headwinds among others.

"We are excited to partner BHIVE in this endeavor and host the event at India's largest co-working space as a testament to our commitment to the startup ecosystem."

Commenting on the event, Shesh Paplikar, Co-founder and CEO of BHIVE Workspace said: "As an organisation committed to empowering the startup ecosystem, BHIVE has been at the forefront of building a conducive environment for startups entrepreneurs and bringing together startups and investors.

BHIVE Workspace is also partners with Startup Karnataka and Karnataka Digital Economy Mission's (KDEM) Beyond Bengaluru Initiative which aims to promote emerging technology clusters across the State.

The event's success has paved the way for the highly anticipated ISF Flagship Conference 2023. Investor Connect 2023 in its first edition is scheduled to take place from August 10-12 at Muddenali, Bengaluru.

Organised by India Startup Foundation, India Startup Fest aims to engage, educate and empower startups towards creating innovative and sustainable enterprises.

It is complementary to the initiatives of the Central government such as Startup India, Digital India, Make-in-India, etc., and aims to bring together more than 10,000 startups to advance their missions and drive towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The curtain raiser event at Bengaluru leading up to the India Startup Fest witnessed the confluence of over 500 growth stage startups, along with early stage, with more than 20 leading Venture Capitalists, HNIs, and Angel Investors, CEOs, and CXOs.

With over 600 RSVP registrations and an impressive turnout of more than 500 attendees, the event proved to be a hub of entrepreneurial activity.

This diverse group engaged in productive one on one meeting with over 450 startups, creating an environment conducive to collaboration and growth.

