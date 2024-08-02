Customers of Pak's K-Electric to get inflated Aug bills

Karachi [Pakistan], August 2 : Electricity consumers in Pakistan's Karachi are set to get an inflated electricity bill in August, as per a notification by K-Electric, Pakistan's power utility, ARY News reported.

The notification said the bills will be inclusive of three-month adjustments, causing customers to pay up to Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 3.22 per unit, ARY News reported.

The added charges for this year's adjustment will be PKR 0.93 per unit from January to March.

K-Electric is seeking to further adjust charges for May by PKR 2.53 per unit and PKR 2.92 for June.

The added charges from last year will be PKR 0.66 for the August 2023 adjustment, PKR 1.77 per unit for the November 2023 adjustment, and PKR 0.79 per unit for the December 2023 adjustment.

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Amir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman warned the government on Thursday that he might call on people across the nation to stop paying their electricity bills if their demands are not fulfilled.

He also gave a two-day deadline to the government to hold talks after it sought more time to continue with its negotiations.

The third round of talks were scheduled to be held on Thursday. However, the government-appointed committee did not come. The Jamaat-e-Islami then warned the government that they would expand their protests countrywide if the government did not reduce the burden of taxes.

The Jamaat-e-Islami, led by Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, staged a protest with a crowd of thousands.

In a post on X, he said, "7th day of Dharna.. Charged, vibrant, enthusiastic huge crowd. "Haq Do Awam Ko""

https://x.com/NaeemRehmanEngr/status/1819045292076900453

Jamaat-e-Islami said it will not back down and it is already mulling its next move. Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that he would wait for a few days, but will expand their protest after that if the government fails to fulfil their demands.

Rehman demanded a tariff reduction of 20% in the prices of food commodities, electricity and gas, among other demands.

