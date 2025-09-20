Cyber Attack Halts Check-ins and Flight Boarding at European Airports, Including London’s Heathrow

Cyber attacks have been reported across major European airports, including Heathrow International Airport in London, Brussels Airport in Belgium and Berlin Airport in Germany. The automated systems have caused widespread flight delays and cancellations across the EU on Saturday, September 20.

Confirming the news, Collins Aerospace, which provides check-in and boarding systems for several airlines across multiple airports globally, is experiencing a technical issue that has caused major delays for departing and boarding flights for passengers.

Collins Aerospace said that they are working on war-foot to solve the cyber attack issue and advise passengers to check flight status before travelling to your respective airports. "Please arrive no earlier than three hours before a long-haul flight or two hours before a domestic flight. Additional colleagues are available in check-in areas to assist and help minimise disruption. We apologise for any inconvenience," added Collins Aerospace.

The cyber attack impacted automatic electronic check-in and baggage drop systems. However, manual check-in operations are currently working, said the company in an email to the news agency Reuters.

The attack has made automated systems inoperable, allowing only manual check-in and boarding procedures, Brussels Airport said on its website, adding the incident had occurred on Friday night.

The service provider is actively working on the issue and trying to resolve the problem as quickly as possible. The cyber attack will significantly impact on the fight schedules and will cause delays and cancellations. "Due to a technical issue at a system provider...there are longer waiting times at check-in. We are working on a quick solution," Berlin Airport said in a banner on its website.