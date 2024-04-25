Cybersecurity capabilities, global state of scams explored on second day of GISEC Global 2024 in Dubai

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 25 (ANI/WAM): Cybersecurity capabilities, the global state of scams, and smart cities were the key focuses of discussions on the second day of the 13th edition of GISEC Global 2024 - the Middle East and Africa's largest and most impactful cybersecurity event.

At the Dubai World Trade Centre, artificial intelligence was at the heart of the conversations with defense being the main topic on the GISEC Mainstage while experts addressed the audience on how to safeguard their critical assets. The efforts of how the Phillippines is defending its networks from cyber attacks in the age of AI was also explored.

Attendees also heard from technology and security experts on how smart cities are being provided cyber protection while integrating AI and Internet of Things technologies.

Statistics show USD 1 trillion has been lost in scams and online fraud is now the most reported crime in most countries with GISEC visitors gaining an understanding of the different types of scams that are occurring around the world.

Jorgi Abraham, Managing Director Global Anti Scam Alliance / Scamadviser.com, explained most popular scams include false advertised products on online platforms and fake websites. He said that Kenya (49 per cent), Brazil (41 per cent) and South Africa (38 per cent) were among the countries that lost money often through scams while 41 per cent of crime in the UK is online-fraud related.

He said, "We are seeing AI being more involved in crime-related tasks and scams are now a global problem. However, we all need to cooperate together to prevent more crime especially as many activities are not reported."

Cybersecurity capabilities was also analysed during a session. David Koh, Commissioner of Cybersecurity and the Chief Executive Cyber Security Agency in Singapore, said governments and organisations need to have the right mindset when it comes to adopting strategies and bolstering cyber capabilities worldwide.

He said, "You need to have the right mindsets to tackle cyber attacks and more importantly, it is about risk management. For example, once you start using a new laptop, you are taking your own risks in being impacted by attacks so there needs to be a balance on security."

Meanwhile, ex-Vietnamese hacker Minh Hieu Ngo provided a fascinating insight into the darker facets of AI creativity. During his session, he identified the rapid spread of misinformation, privacy violations, accessibility of malicious tools and privacy violations as widespread problems of today. To help address these issues, he believes enhanced security measures, international cooperation and public education and awareness are fundamental to help prevent cyber attacks.

In another session, Argentian former hacker, Santiago Lopez explained his journey from getting into companies' IT systems to now providing advice to major organisations such as Zoom on how they can be protected. (ANI/WAM)

