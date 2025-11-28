Cyclone Ditwah Hits Sri Lanka: 56 Killed, Several Missing as Storm Triggers Landslides and Flooding; Alert in Tamil Nadu

At least 56 killed and several others were missing after Cyclone Ditwah wreaked havoc in Sri Lanka on Friday, November 28, triggering landslides and flash floods. The storm could intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and is likely to enter Tamil Nadu next. A landslide in the Badulla district of Sri Lanka, known for its tea-growing region, killed at least 21 people after a storm swept homes and triggered heavy rainfall overnight. This serves natural calamity the island country has faced in recent years.

According to Lanka's Disaster Management Centre (DMC), over 43,991 people had been moved to schools and temporary shelters. More than 300 mm of rainfall flooded the eastern and central parts of the island nation.

At least 56 people are dead and 21 missing in Sri Lanka after floods and landslides destroyed homes.



Nearly 44,000 affected as Cyclone Ditwah nears.



Red flood alerts issued for Colombo and Kelani River valley.

Next Is Tamil Nadu

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a severe cyclonic storm is near the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh coasts. Authorities have put beaches and coastal areas above states on alert and are under watch as cyclone Ditwah moved north-northwest across Sri Lanka and the southwest Bay of Bengal.

Cyclonic Storm DITWAH Alert ⚠️



North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the beaches of South Andhra Pradesh are under cyclone watch as Cyclonic Storm DITWAH moves north-northwest across Sri Lanka and the southwest Bay of Bengal. The system is expected to cross near the coast by early

The storm is expected to cross near the coast on Sunday morning, November 30. The weather department asked citizens to avoid coastal areas. IMD urged people to follow official advisories and avoid false news and rumours. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.

With Cyclonic Storm Ditwah nearing, the IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai on Friday issued a three-hour yellow alert for several districts in Tamil Nadu.

PM Mod Express Grief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the devastation in Sri Lanka caused by cyclone Ditwah, which killed at least 56 Sri Lankans and left several others injured.

Prime Minister Modi expressed anguish, saying, "My heartfelt condolences to the people of Sri Lanka who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Ditwah. I pray for the safety, comfort and swift recovery of all affected families."

My heartfelt condolences to the people of Sri Lanka who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Ditwah. I pray for the safety, comfort and swift recovery of all affected families.

In solidarity with our closest maritime neighbour, India has urgently dispatched relief



In solidarity with our closest maritime neighbour, India has urgently dispatched relief… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2025

PM Modi informed that India has dispatched relief material and vital HADR support under Operation Sagar Bandhu to the closest maritime neighbour (Sri Lanka). "We stand ready to provide more aid and assistance as the situation evolves. Guided by India’s Neighbourhood First policy and Vision MAHASAGAR, India continues to stand firmly with Sri Lanka in its hour of need," PM Modi in a post on X.