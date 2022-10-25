Cyclone Sitrang takes 7 lives in Bangladesh, fire service opens monitoring cell

As cyclone Sitrang battered parts of Bangladesh on Monday, atleast seven people lost their lives, including three members of a family, in the collapse of a brick railing and trees, media reports said.

Following the casualties, a monitoring cell by the Fire Service and Civil Defence was made functional. The incidents occurred in Dhaka, Nagalkot in Cumilla Daulatkhan and Charfesson in Bhola and Lohagara in Narail as the severe storm lashed Bangladesh with heavy rains and devastating wind, reported bdnews24.

Thousands of people and livestock have been evacuated from Cox's Bazar coast in Bangladesh and moved to the cyclone shelters on Monday due to the inclement weather triggered by cyclone Sitrang, media reports said.

Atleast 28,155 people and 2,736 cattle have been evacuated from Cox's Bazar coast and shifted to the cyclone shelters till 6 pm on Monday while 576 shelters have been prepared as cyclone Sitrang is heading towards Bangladesh, reported Dhaka Tribune.

Deputy Commissioner of Cox's Bazar, Mamunur Rashid said, "Nearby educational institutions have also been kept ready to be used as shelters if required." "Evacuation of people to shelters is underway to protect lives and property," he added.

The district administration has asked people to contact the Union Parishad Chairman, Upazila Nirbahi Officer or the control room of the district commissioner's office for any help.To reduce the risk of damage, Rashid urged everyone to remain aware and help everyone to get to safety. In order to deal with cyclone Sitrang, Cox's Bazar district administration on Sunday made several preparations.

Atleast 104 medical teams are also on standby in cases of any emergency. To aid in case people get affected by the cyclone 323 tons of rice, more than Tk 8 lakh, 1,198 packages of dry food, 350 cartons of dry cakes, and 400 cartons of digestive biscuits have been stored for the people, reported Dhaka Tribune.

The cyclonic storm "Sitrang" pronounced as "Si-Trang" over the northwest and adjoining the central Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 28 kmph during the past 6 hours on Monday evening, India Meteorological Department said.

"The cyclone is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards and is expected to cross Bangladesh's coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip close to Barisal in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday," the communique added.

( With inputs from ANI )

