Cyclonic storm forecasted in Sri Lanka

Colombo, May 8 A low-level atmospheric disturbance that developed over the southeast Bay of Bengal area will gradually develop into a low-pressure area and then into a cyclonic storm within the next few days in Sri Lanka, said the Department of Meteorology on Monday.

The fishing and naval communities are requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the department in this regard, Xinhua news agency reported.

The department said showers or thundershowers will occur at times in western, Sabaragamuwa, central, north western, southern and northern provinces and in Trincomalee district.

