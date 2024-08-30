Cyclonic storm: Pakistan Met Department warns of heavy rain in Karachi

Karachi [Pakistan], August 30 : Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab warned citizens against 'unnecessary movement' amid the Pakistan Meteorological Department's prediction of heavy rain in the region, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

Wahab said there would be heavier rainfall with strong winds in the city.

The low-pressure area from the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat is moving towards Karachi, the Pakistan Meteorological Department stated, Geo News reported.

In a post on X, Wahab said, "It's been raining since last 3 days & in the next few hours, it is expected that there will be heavier rainfall with strong winds. I would urge the residents of Karachi especially bike riders to avoid unnecessary movement. Stay safe everyone & in case of any emergency call 1339."

The PMD stated on Friday, "The deep depression (DD, very strong low-pressure area) over Rann of Kutch, India has slowly moved west-southwestward during last 12 hours and now lies at around Latitude 23.6 N & Longitude 69.2 E at about 250km east/southeast of Karachi. The system is likely keep moving further west/southwestwards, emerge into northeast Arabian Sea along Sindh coast by tomorrow morning and intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm (CS) due to favorable environmental conditions, sea surface temperature, low/moderate vertical wind shear and upper-level divergence."

The statement said that under the influence of the cyclonic storm, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected till August 31.

"Under its influence, widespread rain/wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy/very heavy and isolated extremely heavy falls likely in Karachi division, Tharparker, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, T M Khan, T A Yar, Matiari, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad districts till August 31."

The PMD further warned fishermen of Sindh against venturing in the sea till August 31 and those of Balochistan till September 1.

"Widespread rain/wind-thunderstorm with scattered heavy/very heavy falls also likely in Hub, Lasbella, Awaran, Keach and Gwadar districts during 30 August to September 1 with occasional gaps Sea conditions are likely to remain rough/very rough with squally winds 50-60 km/hour gusting 70km/hour. Fishermen of Sindh are advised not to venture into sea till August 31 and those of Balochistan till September 1," the advisory stated.

The PMD further stated that they are closely monitoring the system and will update accordingly.

