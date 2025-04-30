Cyprus to raise Pahalgam terror attack issue at EU Foreign Ministers' Council: Envoy Vryonides

New Delhi [India], April 30 : Cyprus will bring the Pahalgam terror attack to the attention of the European Union, specifically at the upcoming informal Foreign Ministers' Council meeting in Warsaw, according to Cyprus High Commissioner to India, Evagoras Vryonides.

Discussing the recent telephone conversation between External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and Cyprus Foreign Minister Kombos, Vryonides told ANI, "So the meeting was about to express our solidarity as a member of the European Union and as Republic of Cyprus and to see how we can move forward. In addition to that, Minister Kombos took the initiative to bring this issue to the organs of the EU and, in particular, the informal foreign minister's council that will happen in a few days in Warsaw. So this issue will be raised at that level. Naturally, there was already a reaction by the Commission, but this is in addition and in parallel to these steps."

Condemning the Pahalgam terror attack, Vryonides expressed shock and solidarity, stating, "We were very shocked to hear about what happened in northern India, and of course, we joined our voice of condemnation and of solidarity with all the nations across the globe that condemned this horrible attack."

The High Commissioner described the Cyprus-India relationship as active and growing, noting plans for a visit by Foreign Minister Kombos to India this year. "I'm happy to say it's a very active relationship from the 50s and 60s. It has been growing. The last few years. We have seen a number of presidential visits back and forth. Our foreign ministers met three, or four times the last two years. In fact, we are planning a new visit by Minister Kombos within the year, so hopefully, we'll be able to be hosted by Indian Government soon," he said.

On Cyprus-India security collaboration, Vryonides highlighted ongoing cooperation in the defence and military fields, with close ties between the defence ministries of both nations. "So we look forward that in the future, there will be participation in joint military exercises and always in the purpose to deter military attacks and to prepare ourselves better," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor