Czech Republic Train Accident: Four People Killed, 23 Injured in Train Crash in Pardubice

Four people died and dozens were injured when an express train crashed with a freight train in the Czech city of Pardubice late Wednesday, an emergency services spokesperson said."I can confirm that four people suffered injuries incompatible with life," local emergency spokeswoman Alena Kisiala told broadcaster Czech TV, up from two dead announced earlier.

Czech TV reported that the accident had occurred before 2100 GMT near the main train station in Pardubice, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) east of the capital Prague. The passenger train, operated by RegioJet, was travelling overnight from Prague to Kosice in eastern Slovakia, according to the Railway Administration.

Fire Rescue Services said more than 300 passengers were on board. Dozens of police, fire and emergency service units responded to the accident, helping evacuate carriages.Footage after the crash on news website idnes.cz showed at least one carriage off the track, while police showed on their X social media account a line of emergency service vehicles and a helicopter.