Dacoits kill 65-year-old woman over resistance in Karachi 

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 15 : An elderly woman was killed by dacoits on Thursday in Karachi as she resisted them while they were robbing, reported ARY News.

The incident happened in Karachi's Orangi Town.

According to the police officials, the 65-year-old Kishwar was killed by the dacoits inside her house over resistance.

Reportedly, the dacoits stormed the house and looted Pakistani rupees (PKR) 3.5 million.

According to ARY News, the woman recetly sold her embroidery machine for Rs 3.5 million.

The police further informed that the dacoits robbed cash and all the expensive items from her house and fled from the scene.

Moreover, earlier, a seven-year-old girl was shot dead during a fire exchange between security guards and dacoits in Karachi's Bufferzone area on Thursday morning, reported ARY News.

The girl was identified as Mariam Saqib.

The police further said that the security guard who fired the bullet which killed the girl, has been arrested.

For further investigation, a four-member probe team was instructed by SSP Central Abdullah Chachar to find the details and apprehend the culprints.

However, the guard was identified as Ali Raza. He further confirmed the death of the minor girl during the fire exchange, reported ARY News.

Earlier, over 70 factory workers were looted in the Shah Faisal town of Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Notably, the dacoits were motorcycle riders. They first stopped the bus that was carrying the workers of a leather factory and escaped after looting them all.

Amid persistently poor law and order situation, this incident is not the first one that has taken place.

Pakistan is currently facing the worst time as the nation is witnessing a food crisis, devaluation of the rupee, electricity shortage, and attacks. Due to these issues, the crime rate in the country has been on the rise.

