Daily Shimla-Delhi flights from Sep 6
By IANS | Published: August 30, 2022 07:39 PM 2022-08-30T19:39:03+5:30 2022-08-30T19:50:15+5:30
Shimla, Aug 30 Alliance Air on Tuesday announced to start a daily to-and -fro flight from Shimla to Delhi from September 6.
The flight will operate with new ATR42-600 aircraft. It will depart from Delhi at 6.25 a.m. and arrive in Shimla at 7.35 a.m. It will depart from Shimla at 8 a.m. and arrive in Delhi at 9.10 a.m.
The introductory all inclusive fares for Delhi-Shimla and Shimla-Delhi will be Rs 2,480, said the airline.
There are only window or aisle seats in Alliance Air with comfortable leg space.
