Danish Police arrest Greta Thunberg in Copenhagen during pro-Palestine protest

Copenhagen [Denmark], September 4 : Prominent Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was arrested by Danish Police on Wednesday morning in Copenhagen during a pro-Palestine protest, Politico reported.

Sharing a video on her social media handle Instagram, Thunberg said, "Students Against the Occupation and I are at the University of Copenhagen's administration building. Police have been called, and violently entered the building with a ram wearing assault rifles. They are evicting everyone as we speak."

In another video, Thunberg added, "Students have been arrested and are being taken to the station at this very moment."

The Copenhagen Police said that about 20 demonstrators had gathered at the university and six of them had been arrested, Politico reported, citing Danish media Ekstra Bladet.

Meanwhile, Danish outlet TV2 published a video clip of Thunberg being detained and put in the back of a police van. Police did not confirm the identity of anyone arrested, but a spokesperson for Students Against the Occupation told Reuters that Thunberg had been held by law enforcement, Politico reported.

A surge in campus protests worldwide has been witnessed over the past 11 months. These demonstrations were sparked by Hamas' attack on Israel, which led to the Israel Defense Forces launching ongoing operations in Gaza and the West Bank.

Tensions flared up in West Asia on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a strike on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents and taking hostages. Israel retaliated and launched a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to destroy Hamas military and political wings and free all hostages.

