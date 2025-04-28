Dassault welcomes Rafale Marine deal, reaffirms commitment to India's 'sovereignty' and 'strategic challenges'

Saint-Cloud [France], April 28 : Dassault Aviation CEO and chairman Eric Trappier, on Monday welcomed the Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) between India and France for the procurement of 26 Rafale aircraft for the Indian Navy, underlining the 70-year-old relationship between the two countries and reaffirming Dassault Aviation's commitment to standing by India in its pursuit of "sovereign power", addressing "strategic challenges", and supporting its "ambitious vision for the future".

In an official statement from Dassault Aviation, Trappier said, "On behalf of Dassault Aviation and its partners, I would like to thank the Indian authorities, with whom we have been working for more than 70 years, for their confidence in us and reaffirm our unwavering determination to stand by their side to contribute to India's expression of its sovereign power, its strategic challenges and its ambitious vision of the future."

The Dassault aviation CEO was present at the signing of the Inter-Governmental Agreement between India and France. This agreement follows the announcement in July 2023 that the Rafale Marine would be selected, making the Indian Navy the first user of this aircraft outside of France, after an international consultation.

As per Dassault, the agreement confirms that Indian authorities are satisfied with the aircraft's capabilities and wish to expand its operational use. It further added, "This new acquisition testifies to the importance of the strategic relationship between India and France and the recognition of the Rafale as an essential vector of national sovereignty."

It continued, "It honours Dassault Aviation's commitment to meeting the operational needs of the Indian Forces since the induction of the Toofany seven decades ago, and its determination, through its significant contribution to the 'Make in India' policy and the 'Skill India' initiative, to make its presence in India a success in the service of Indian interests."

The Rafale Marine will give the Indian Armed Forces state-of-the-art capabilities, and the Indian Navy will benefit from the French Navy's experience, which already operates this aircraft. In addition to the 36 Rafales already in service with the Indian Air Force, the Rafale Marine will help strengthen national sovereignty and India's role as a major international player.

On Monday, India and France signed the Inter-Governmental Agreement for the procurement of 26 Rafale Aircraft (22 Single-Seater and four Twin-Seater) for the Indian Navy, according to the Ministry of Defence.

The agreement includes training, simulators, associated equipment, weapons, and performance-based logistics. It also covers additional equipment for the existing Rafale fleet of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The IGA was signed by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and French Minister of Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu. The signed copies of the agreement, aircraft package supply protocol, and weapons package supply protocol were exchanged by Indian and French officials at Nausena Bhawan in New Delhi on April 28, 2025, in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

The agreement supports the government's focus on 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India), as it includes the transfer of technology for the integration, repair, and maintenance of weapons in India.

The statement read, "In line with the Government's thrust on Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the agreement includes the transfer of technology for the integration of indigenous weapons in India. It also includes setting up production facilities for the Rafale fuselage as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities for aircraft engines, sensors, and weapons in India. The deal is expected to generate thousands of jobs and revenue for a large number of MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) in setting up, production, and running these facilities."

