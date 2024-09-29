Day after he fails to join Tehreek-e-Insaf protest, KP CM Gandapur pledges 'bullet-for-bullet' response

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 29 : A day after he failed to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest in Rawalpindi, Ali Amin Gandapur, the chief minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, has called for a revolution, saying that there is no other option, adding that from now on, "sticks will be met with sticks, bullets will be met with bullets", according to The Express Tribune.

Gandapur, notably got stuck at the Burhan Interchange, where he later announced the end of the protest and instructed workers to retreat.

In response to a call from party leader Imran Khan, PTI demonstrators took to the streets on Saturday in Rawalpindi, setting up fierce altercations with police that transformed the city into a battlefield.

The besieged party was getting ready for a demonstration in Rawalpindi with Section 144 in effect, replicating recent skirmishes that ruined its power shows amid rising impediments. A sense of foreboding and tension hung in the air in the garrison city, according to The Express Tribune.

After a chaotic and turbulent day, the PTI scheduled other protest dates, ending its Rawalpindi demonstrations in the wake of the run-ins with the authorities.

The chief minister said that they have been "wronged, their privacy violated" in a late-night video message that was made public in the wake of the protests in Rawalpindi, but they have refrained from speaking out for the good of the nation.

He added that they were attacked with batons, fired upon, and had shells thrown at them during the protests.

Gandapur further claimed that the Punjab police were still firing shells and bullets every three km. Over 50 sustained injuries by shells, and three of their employees were struck by bullets, he added.

