Days after Tehreek-e-Insaf delegation meets Fazlur Rehman, Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif expresses wish to work with JUI-F

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 31 : Expressing his wish to work with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief, Fazlur Rehman again, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that he wants the JUI-F chief's guidance 'once again', reported ARY News citing sources.

The Pakistan Prime Minister visited the residence of Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad and expressed his desire to work together with the JUI-F, the sources close to the development said.

"We want to work together again, just like we did in the past," PM Shehbaz Sharif was quoted as saying.

"We request you to guide us once more," he added.

However, the JUI-F chief responded by saying that his party's stance remains unchanged. "We are where we were in the past, you have changed your path," the JUI-F chief said.

The JUI-F sources claimed that the party sent the prime minister a very clear message.

Citing sources, ARY News reported that PM Shehbaz Sharif asked about Maulana Fazlur Rehman's health and well-being during the amicable encounter. It is significant to remember that on August 24, President Asif Ali Zardari also had a meeting with the leader of the JUI-F.

These two high-level gatherings took place following the visit of a delegation from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to Maulana Fazalur Rehman.

It was on August 23, that a delegation of PTI met with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, seeking cooperation once again. Both parties are mulling to end differences and explore possibilities of collaboration amid a disturbed political landscape in the nation.

During the meeting, discussions were held on the formation of committees to facilitate joint efforts.

Imran Khan's party reportedly requested in-house cooperation within the Parliament, expressing their stance that they could give the government a tough time if the two parties worked together.

Before the 2024 general elections, Fazl was one of the closest allies of the PML-N and the PPP who headed the multi-party opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) who successfully ousted the former premier Imran Khan from office via a no-confidence motion in 2022.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor