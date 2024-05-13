DCAA to promote investment in Dubai at Airport Show's 23rd edition

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 13 (ANI/WAM): The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) has completed its preparations to participate in the 23rd edition of the Airport Show, held from May 14 to 16 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The Authority aims to bolster the emirate's aviation sector by participating in the world's largest annual airport industry exhibition.

Taking place under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, the event serves as a prime platform for engaging effectively with stakeholders, interacting with experts and key decision-makers, and addressing inquiries pertinent to activities within Dubai.

The Authority is also keen on attracting investments from global aviation companies to further enhance the industry's growth in the region.

Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director-General of DCAA, said, "This year's Airport Exhibition in Dubai holds unique significance as it aligns with the announcement made by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, of the new passenger terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport. This project, set to be the largest in the world and costing AED128 billion, will commence construction immediately; the terminal will ultimately increase the airport's capacity to 260 million passengers, quintupling the current throughput of Dubai International Airport. This pivotal development is expected to invigorate the exhibition, shaping a global direction for industry advancement and unlocking new opportunities for the future."

As the regulatory body overseeing Dubai's civil aviation, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority is committed to promoting advancements across various sectors within the industry, in line with strategic objectives focused on enhancing safety and security, minimising environmental impacts, increasing procedural flexibility, and driving innovation.

The participation of the DCAA in the Airport Show exhibition provides a vital platform for interacting with international and regional stakeholders.

This engagement aims to spearhead innovative solutions that significantly improve the sector's infrastructure, and the DCAA's consistent presence at this event underscores its dedication to highlighting its roles, responsibilities, and goals to an international audience.

Moreover, the Authority is eager to showcase the latest technologies and innovative solutions that are pivotal to the growth and advancement of Dubai's aviation sector. (ANI/WAM)

