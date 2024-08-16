DCT Abu Dhabi, Rotana Hotel Management Corp partner on summertime promotion

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 16 (ANI/WAM): The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Rotana Hotel Management Corp have signed an agreement to collaborate on attracting greater numbers of tourists to the emirate this summer and enhancing the visitor experience, through exclusive promotions and benefits for attractions including Louvre Abu Dhabi, The National Aquarium and Qasr Al Watan.

The agreement, which runs until September 2024, reflects DCT Abu Dhabi's ongoing belief in the power of partnership and collaboration in reinforcing the emirate's attractiveness as a year-round travel destination offering a wide range of experiences for all to enjoy.

It also supports DCT Abu Dhabi's Tourism Strategy 2030, the ambitious blueprint that signals a new era of expansion and strategic development in the emirate's travel and tourism sector.

The strategy aims to expand hotel room availability from 34,000 in 2023 to 52,000 by 2030, increase visitor numbers from nearly 24 million in 2023 to 39.3 million by 2030, and raise the tourism and travel sector's GDP contribution from approximately AED 49 billion in 2023 to AED 90 billion annually by 2030.

Abdulla Yousuf, International Operations Director for DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "Abu Dhabi is a uniquely diverse and family-friendly destination that provides international travellers with enticing experiences year-round. Our agreement with Rotana ensures that visitors will continue to experience the emirate as a welcoming, extraordinary travel destination, renowned for its safety, year-round sunny weather and diverse offering."

Philip Barnes, CEO of Rotana Hotel Management Corp, said, "We are thrilled to partner with DCT Abu Dhabi to support the promotion of Abu Dhabi as a premier destination. This collaboration underscores Rotana's commitment to enhancing our guests' travel experiences this summer. By working closely with the DCT Abu Dhabi, we aim to drive increased visitation to our hotels and contribute to Abu Dhabi's growth and success as a top global destination."

DCT Abu Dhabi and Rotana Hotel Management Corp have a history of collaboration. In past years this has included, for example, Rotana participation in DCT Abu Dhabi initiatives such as promotional roadshows.

Present at the signing of the agreement were representing DCT Abu Dhabi, Valentina Sanna, Regional Head, International Operations (Middle East & Proximity Markets); Tala El Rabbat, Lead, Celebrity Engagement; Mohamed Khater, Domestic Unit Head, International Operations; Abdulla Yousuf, International Operations Director; and Saleh Al Geziry, Director General; and representing Rotana Hotel Management Corp, Shaikha Al Nowais, VP Owners Relationship Management; Philip Barnes, CEO; and Amal Harb, VP Marketing. (ANI/WAM)

