Death toll due to heavy rain in Balochistan reaches to 22

Balochistan [Pakistan], April 28 : The death toll reached to 22 due to heavy rains that lashed various districts of Balochistan, including its capital, on Saturday, Dawn reported.

Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and hailstorms battered the Quetta Valley, causing flooding on main roads and streets.

Flash floods swept away numerous houses and triggered massive traffic jams, as per Dawn.

Additionally, a tanker carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from Iran overturned into a seasonal stream due to flooding on the Quetta-Taftan highway in Noshki district.

According to Dawn, the flash flood pushed the tanker away from the main highway, causing the driver to lose control, with the result that it steered into the stream. However, the driver and other people in the vehicle managed to flee to safety.

Seasonal rivers, including the Bolan River and Nari Gaj-Mula River, swell with heavy floodwater as their catchment areas were also receiving rains.

Northern Balochistan, including Ziarat, Quetta, Kalat, Kan Mehtarzai, and Pishin, experiences a drop in temperature, prompting residents to rely on gas heaters and warm clothing to combat the cold.

Ziarat, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, Sherani, Khanozai, Harnai, Sibi, Mastung, Kalat, Khuzdar, Jhal Magsi, Dera Murad Jamali, Kharan, Chagai, Noshki, Washuk, Chaman, Mach, and many other areas also received heavy showers.

Quetta, the provincial capital, experienced urban flooding once more following intense overnight rainfall. The heavy downpour resulted in widespread destruction, affecting both low-lying areas and central parts of the city, compounding the challenges faced during the previous rainfall events.

Almost all roads in the main city, including Jinnah Road, Kandahari Bazaar, Liaquat Road, Prince Road, Zarghoon Road, Sirki Road, and Gawalmandi, were submerged by knee-deep rainwater.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department has predicted more rains with thunderstorms and lightning in different areas of Balochistan, including Quetta.

