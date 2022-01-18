Death toll from Afghan earthquake rises to 22

Kabul, Jan 18 The death toll from a magnitude 5.6 earthquake in Afghanistan's western province of Badghis has increased to 22, an official confirmed on Tuesday.

"The latest figures by our local sources showed that 22 people died and five others were wounded following Monday's earthquake in Qadis district, the worst-hit area, " Baz Mohammad Sarwari, director of information and culture for Badghis province, told Xinhua news agency.

At least 1,000 houses were destroyed in Qadis, neighbouring Muqur district as well as in the provincial capital Qala-e-Naw, according to the official.

"Local authorities were paying visits and monitoring the situation in affected areas in Badghis. They will try to coordinate the delivery work of relief assistance to the affected people," the official said.

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 hit 40 km east of Qala-e-Naw city which borders Turkmenistan.

The epicentre, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 34.9479 degrees north latitude and 63.5686 degrees east longitude, it said.

Several aftershocks were also felt in the region.

