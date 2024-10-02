Death toll from boat sinking in Tunisia rises to 16

Tunis, Oct 2 The death toll from the sinking of a boat carrying undocumented immigrants off the coast of Djerba Island in southeastern Tunisia has risen to 16, local media reported.

The Tunisian coastguard, civil protection, and navy have retrieved 16 bodies of undocumented immigrants from Monday to Tuesday, reports Xinhua, quoting local media TAP.

The boat set sail on Monday at around 5:15 a.m. local time.

Most of the immigrants were Tunisian nationals, including three infants, along with two foreign immigrants, said Houcemeddine Jbabli, spokesperson for the Tunisian National Guard, on Monday.

Located in the central Mediterranean, Tunisia is one of the most popular transit points for illegal immigration to Europe.

