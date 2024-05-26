Death toll from Brazil's weather catastrophe rises to 166

Sao Paulo, May 26 The death toll from storms and floods in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul since April 29 has risen to 166, the Civil Defense agency has said.

According to the agency, more than 637,000 people have been evacuated and 61 are still missing and some 2.3 million people in 469 municipalities were affected.

It added that the state has lost millions of dollars in trade, industry and agribusiness, Xinhua news agency reported.

Rains that have hit Rio Grande do Sul since April 29 have caused damage and traffic disruptions on the state's roads. In Porto Alegre, the state capital, the situation had improved Monday, but new rains beginning on Thursday have caused renewed flooding.

