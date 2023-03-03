Death toll from Greece train crash rises to 57

Athens, March 3 The death toll from the train crash in central Greece has increased to 57, authorities said.

Forty-eight people remain hospitalised, six of them in intensive care, Greek police spokeswoman Konstantia Dimoglidou told journalists on Thursday.

A search and rescue operation is expected to conclude on Friday, Greek Fire Service spokesman Vasilios Vathrakogiannis added.

An investigation is simultaneously underway to determine the causes of the crash how and why a passenger train collided head-on with a freight train travelling in opposite directions, Xinhua news agency reported.

A station master has been arrested and charged with manslaughter by negligence.

