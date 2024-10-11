Death toll from Israeli airstrike on Beirut rises to 22, injuries to 117

Beirut, Oct 11 The death toll has climbed to at least 22 and injuries to 117 after an Israeli airstrike targeted al-Noueiri, a densely populated area in Beirut, the Lebanese Health Ministry said in its latest update.

The airstrike on Thursday was reportedly aimed at Wafiq Safa, head of Hezbollah's Liaison and Coordination Unit, who had survived the attack.

This is the third time that Israel has targeted Lebanon's capital Beirut after it attacked the al Cola and al-Bachoura areas, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Al Jazeera TV channel.

Israel has recently intensified its airstrikes on Beirut and its suburbs, primarily targeting Hezbollah officials and facilities.

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah erupted one year ago when Hezbollah fired a barrage of rockets at Israel in support of Hamas at the start of the Gaza war.

