Death toll from Myanmar jade mine collapse rises to 33

Yangon, Aug 17 The death toll from the jade mine collapse in northern Myanmar's Kachin State rose to 33 on Wednesday, local police said.

"After three days of rescue operations, 33 bodies have been recovered," a police officer in Hpakant was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying.

The collapse took place at around 3:00 p.m. local time on Sunday at the jade mine near Ma Na Village in Hpakant, the center of Myanmar's jade industry, with over 30 people reported missing.

"We couldn't tell the exact number of people who went missing. Locals said 36 people were missing," the police officer said, adding that the figures could rise.

"Adding to the 25 bodies already recovered until yesterday, eight more bodies were found today - seven in the morning and one in the evening, bringing the total death toll to 33," Tarlin Mg, a resident in the Hpakant area, told Xinhua on Wednesday.

Rescuer efforts concluded at 4 p.m. for the day, with plans to resume operations on the following day, he said.

--IANS

int/sha

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor