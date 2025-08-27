Death toll from Typhoon Kajiki in Vietnam rises to 7

Hanoi, Aug 27 The death toll from Typhoon Kajiki and the resulting floods in Vietnam has risen to seven, with one person still missing and 34 others injured, local media reported on Wednesday.

Citing data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the Vietnam News Agency reported that 15 houses were destroyed and over 8,700 others were damaged, including 63 schools and eight medical facilities, while more than 81,500 hectares of rice fields were submerged and approximately 2,000 livestock and poultry were killed.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered local authorities to urgently restore power, telecommunications, transportation, schools, and healthcare services, while also delivering relief supplies and repairing damaged homes to help stabilise affected communities ahead of the new school year, reports Xinhua, quoting the Vietnam News Agency.

Typhoon Kajiki, the fifth storm of the year in Vietnam, made landfall earlier this week, lashing several northern and central provinces with heavy rain and strong winds.

Vietnam isn't the only country facing off Typhoon Kajiki, which earlier skirted past China's Hainan island and brought heavy rain and strong winds to southern China.

Typhoon Kajiki, the 13th typhoon of the year, had brushed past the coast of south China's island province of Hainan on Sunday night, affecting over 100,000 people.

The typhoon passed through the offshore areas from the resort city of Sanya to Ledong Li Autonomous County, and headed toward the central and northern coastal regions of Vietnam, according to the press conference on Kajiki response.

Preliminary figures showed that about 102,500 people in Hainan had been affected, and no casualties had been reported as of 9 am on Monday.

The typhoon had inflicted damage on roads, water supply systems, power and communication facilities in cities and counties, including Sanya, Ledong, Lingshui and Wanning, as well as fallen trees and flooding in some areas.

More than 10,000 personnel from the military, armed police and firefighting teams had been dispatched, and over 770,000 pieces of emergency supplies were allocated to support flood control, disaster relief and road clearance in severely-affected areas.

Laos is preparing for the potential impacts of Typhoon Kajiki, which is bringing widespread thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds, with efforts focused on ensuring public safety and minimising damage.

The typhoon is forecast to pass through Laos, bringing widespread thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and strong winds to many areas from August 25 to 31.

The Central Disaster Management Committee had issued a notice on Monday, directing authorities at all levels to prepare for the storm's impact by warning the public to stay alert, designating temporary evacuation sites, and securing valuables and livestock in safe locations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor