Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21

Beijing, Aug 14 The death toll in a rain-triggered rock and mudslide in the suburbs of Xian, the capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, has risen to 21, with six others still missing, rescuers have said.

According to the Xian municipal emergency management department, the torrential rainfall on Friday caused the mudslide accident in a village on the outskirts of Chang'an District.

Currently, 14 rescue forces comprising more than 980 people are continuing the search and rescue. They have brought equipment, such as life detectors, satellite phones, and excavators, Xinhua news agency reported.

They said on Sunday that the rock and mudslide damaged two residential houses, roads, power supply, and communication facilities. While evacuating 186 people, the rescuers repaired the damaged roads and infrastructure facilities to resume traffic, power supply, and communication services.

