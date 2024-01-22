Death toll rises to 13 in Israeli missile strike on Damascus

Damascus, Jan 22 The death toll from Israeli missile attack last week on Iran's targets in the Syrian capital of Damascus has risen to 13, according to a war monitor.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Sunday that among the 13 casualties were five Iranians, three of whom held commanding roles in Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), four Syrians contracted with Iranian militias, two Lebanese individuals, one Iraqi national, and one Syrian civilian worker.

The Israeli missiles on Saturday struck the affluent Mazzeh Western Villas neighbourhood, specifically targetting a residential building where a meeting of IRGC commanders was reportedly taking place, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Saturday, the Syrian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the Israeli attack, and called on the international community to take immediate action to halt such "atrocities".

