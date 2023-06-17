Death toll rises to 41 in armed rebels' attack on school in Uganda

Kampala [Uganda], June 17 : The death toll has risen to 41 in an armed rebels' attack on a school in western Uganda on Saturday, CNN reported.

The armed rebels, notably abducted six others, killing many, which included mostly students.

Military spokesman Felix Kulayigye told CNN that some of the victims died after being killed with machetes, while others lost their lives after having their dormitories set ablaze.

According to Uganda's military, some 20 members of the rebel organisation Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), which has ties to ISIS, assaulted the Lhubirira secondary school late on Friday.

Children between the ages of 13 and 18 attended the school, which is located in the town of Kasese along Uganda's border with Congo.

According to CNN, local authorities reported that of the fatalities, 39 were students and two were members of the local community.

Armed rebels of the ADF, which has ties to ISIS, attacked the Lhubirira secondary school in Mpondwe, along the country's border with the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday night, the police said.

Uganda Police Force Spokesperson Fred Enanga wrote on Twitter: "A dormitory was burnt and a food store looted."

The spokesperson said that Ugandan Police and the Uganda People's Defense Force were in "hot pursuit" of the suspects.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor