Declare Bishnoi gang as terrorist organisation: Canadian Mayor

New Delhi, June 26 Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke has urged the Canadian Federal government to declare the Lawrence Bishnoi gang — and any other groups involved in extortion and violence targeting Canadians of South Asian descent — as terrorist organisations under Canadian law.

According to the Canadian media, Mayor Brenda in her statement said that tagging the Bishnoi gang as a terrorist group would empower the Canadian law enforcement agencies "to fight organised crime networks and protect residents and businesses."

Referring to the string of killings and extortions in the last few months allegedly orchestrated by the Bishnoi gang and his partners in crime, Locke emphasised that these violent acts, extortions, and the ongoing shootings linked to these criminal organisations are not just criminal but amount to "economic terrorism" also.

Notably, this is not for the first time that Canadian authorities are demanding declaring the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as a terrorist organisation.

A few days ago, Mayor of Brampton Patrick Brown and Deputy Mayor Harkirat Singh, along with many Councillors wrote a letter to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Minister of Public Safety in this regard.

Bishnoi, a gangster from Punjab, is currently in Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Central Jail. Notorious for his criminal gangs and for ordering the killings of his rivals from inside this high-profile jail, Bishnoi has been linked to several crimes including the allegations from the Canadian government of fuelling gang-wars, extortions and other crimes in Canada.

It is worthy to note here that Bishnoi's key aide, Goldy Brar, considered the man behind all the gang operations globally, is also miffed with Bishnoi.

As per the media reports, Bishnoi and Goldy Brar have reportedly parted ways but there has been no official confirmation on this.

Brar, who became famous for his criminal activities after singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder allegedly ordered the shooting at Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's house in Canada last year.

