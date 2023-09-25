"Deep-rooted crisis" with "numerous consequences for region": Iran's Foreign Minister on Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 25 : Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian called the situation in Afghanistan a “deep-rooted crisis” with "numerous consequences for the region, including the threat of terrorism and the influx of refugees and displaced people," Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported.

He made the remarks at a meeting of the Asian Crisis Council meeting. In the Asian Council meeting on the 'Expansion of Terrorism and the Crisis of Migration and Refugees.'

Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that a significant part of the persistence of terrorism and its expansion in the region is a cause of concern and poses a threat to the region and the world, stemming from “foreign policies and interventions,” according to the Khaama Press report.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan's neighbouring nations, including Iran, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan, have raised their concerns regarding the spread of terrorism in Afghanistan, Khaama Press report.

Earlier in August, Pakistan People's Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Pakistan has an option under international law to act in "self-defence" against the terrorists hiding in Afghanistan if the Taliban fails to act against them, Pakistan-based The News International reported.

Speaking to reporters, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that this should not be the first option for his government. He reminded Afghanistan about the Doha Accord.

According to the Doha Accord, the Taliban in writing had assured that terrorist groups will not permitted in Afghanistan and nor will any terrorist attack another country from Afghanistan.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's statement came in the aftermath of a suicide blast in Bajaur which targeted Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers convention. The terrorist group ISIS based in Afghanistan claimed responsibility for the attack.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, "Regarding Pakistan going there [inside Afghanistan] and taking action against these terrorists, we do not want to be forced to do this, but according to international law, we have the right to self-defence," The News International reported.

Speaking on the terrorist attacks in Pakistan carried out by the outlawed TTP and other terrorist groups, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said it was time for the Taliban to take action against these terrorists, according to The News International report.

He further said, "If we are repeatedly attacked like this, and there is no appropriate response, we will be forced to do this. But I don’t think it should be amongst the first options for us."

He said that the Taliban needed to act against TTP and other terrorist groups that were targeting Pakistan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor