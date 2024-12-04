'Deep roots have evolved into great partnership': Kuwait FM hails ties with "very important partner India"

New Delhi [India], December 4 : Kuwait Foreign Minister, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya who is on a state visit to India, held a bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar where he called India as a "very important partner," adding that he looks forward to upgrade their bilateral relationship into a strategic partnership.

In his opening remarks, Minister Al-Yahya thanked the Foreign Minister for his invitation.

He also expressed gratitude on meeting PM Modi and called him "one of the wisest person worldwide. Prime Minister put India in a better level. And I'm sure he will continue for that."

Minister Al-Yahya said, "The historic ties between the state of Kuwait and the Republic of India span centuries of mutual friendship and cooperation. These deep roots of relations have evolved into a great partnership across many issues between Kuwait and India."

He remarked that over the years the partnership between the two countries has evolved further.

Speaking about the bilateral relationship between the Kuwait and India, he said, "It's a significant growth and we look forward to advancing them further into a strategic partnership. India is a very important partner and we count on our relation and I'm sure that we will continue with our plan".

On the conclusion of the MoU which established a Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) at the level of Foreign Ministers., Minister Al-Yahya said, "I think the Joint Committee will solve many issues between Kuwait and India and I draw a roadmap between Kuwait and India and we can proceed as fast as we can".

In a significant announcement he said that Kuwait is looking forward to set the date and program to receive Prime Minister Modi in Kuwait.

Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Foreign Minister of the State of Kuwait is on a state visit to India. This is his first official visit to India after taking office.

