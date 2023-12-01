Deepika Padukone drops glimpse of her day out with BFFs in London

Mumbai, Dec 1 Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone gave a sneak peek into her day out with her girlfriends in London, giving her fans best friend’s goals.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika, who enjoys a massive fan following of 77.6 million followers, shared some photos with her friends Sneha Ramchander and Divya Narayan.

In the photos, we can see the ‘Piku’ actress flashing her bright smile for the selfie.

The next picture shows the girls standing against a floral backdrop and posing for the lens.

Deepika is wearing a white hoodie, matching joggers and layered the outfit with a long brown coat. Her hair is tied in a neat bun. She captioned the photo with an infinity symbol.

Her friend shared a picture of them together sitting in a fine dining restaurant. The geotag location is Jamavar London.

Fans took to the comment section and dropped heart emojis for the actress.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be next seen in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, ‘Fighter’, and ‘Singham Again’.

