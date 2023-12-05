Deepika Padukone is Squadron Leader Minal Rathore in 'Fighter'

Mumbai, Dec 5 Actress Deepika Padukone, who recently grabbed headlines after her appearance in ‘Koffee With Karan’, has unveiled the name of her character from her upcoming action film ‘Fighter’ in which she stars alongside actor Hrithik Roshan.

In the film, Deepika will be seen portraying Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, known by her call sign 'Minni'.

Her role as a Pilot in the Air Dragons unit showcases resilience and valour.

This marks her first 'mission' as a helicopter pilot as she continues to break barriers and display her acting mastery.

The actress took to her social media, and shared the exclusive look on her social media and wrote in the caption, “Squadron Leader Minal Rathore. Call Sign: Minni. Designation: Squadron Pilot. Unit: Air Dragons."

Her character in the film embodies fortitude, determination, and the unwavering spirit of ‘Fighter’.

Earlier, Hrithik shared the look of this character from the highly-anticipated film.

The actor took to his social media on Monday, and shared the first look.

Describing his character of Patty a.k.a Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, Hrithik wrote in the caption, "Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania. Call Sign: Patty. Designation: Squadron Pilot. Unit: Air Dragons. Fighter Forever. #Fighter #FighterOn25thJan #FighterMovie”.

‘Fighter’, which has been helmed by Hrithik’s ‘War’ and ‘Bang Bang!’ director Siddharth Anand, traces the journey of Hrithik as Patty becoming the best Fighter pilot of India.

The film also showcases the first-time pairing between Hrithik and Deepika, intensifying the anticipation for unparalleled on-screen chemistry and their individual prowess, promising a compelling display of acting mastery.

Produced and presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, the movie is set to arrive in cinemas on January 25, 2024 on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day.

