Deeply concerned at escalation of security situation in West Asia: India

New Delhi, Oct 2 India on Wednesday called for "restraint by all concerned" while reiterating that it remains "deeply concerned" at the escalation of security situation in West Asia.

"We are deeply concerned at the escalation of security situation in West Asia and reiterate our call for restraint by all concerned and protection of civilians," read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday, following Iran's attack on Israel on Tuesday night.

The statement, however, did not mention name of any country but expressed concern at the escalating situation across the Middle East.

"It is important that the conflict doesn't take a wider regional dimension and we urge that all issues be addressed through dialogue and diplomacy," it added.

Last week, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar had held discussions with the Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghch on the current geopolitical scenario in the region during the BRICS meeting held on the sidelines of the UNGA in New York.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a travel advisory for Indian citizens, advising them to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran due to the current crisis.

"We are closely monitoring the recent escalation in the security situation in the region," the MEA travel advisory said adding that "Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran".

The MEA also urged Indians currently residing in Iran to remain vigilant and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran.

The travel advisory was issued after Iran fired a barrage of around 200 missiles at Israel on Tuesday night.

Tehran, meanwhile, said that it had targetted the "military and security establishments" in Israel during the attacks on Tuesday night.

"This action was in defence of the interests and citizens of Iran. Let Netanyahu know that Iran is not a belligerent, but it stands firmly against any threat. This is only a corner of our power. Do not enter into a conflict with Iran," warned Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian after the missile attack.

With Israel also vowing to retaliate, situation is expected to turn extremely tense in the region.

